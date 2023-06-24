Report: Knicks will not exercise Derrick Rose's contract option, could the Bulls sign him in free agency?

The New York Knicks are moving on from Derrick Rose, according to a report from Steve Popper. The Knicks reportedly declined Rose's club option worth $15.5 million for the 2023-24 season.

Knicks will not exercise option on Derrick Rose's contract. Rose was beloved by Thibs and the organization, had a diminished role on the court but was a pro throughout his benching, a voice in the locker room, and this will give him a chance to explore available opportunities. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 24, 2023

Rose hasn't lived up to the three-year $43 million contract he signed with the Knicks in 2020. He served a valuable first season, averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game on nearly 27 minutes per game. On shooting splits of 48.7/41.1/88.3, he offered efficient play as a backup point guard.

Unfortunately, injuries have kept him off the floor for the majority of his second stint with the Knicks. Last season, he averaged 12.5 minutes per game in the 27 games he played; Rose averaged 5.6 points per game on 38% shooting from the floor.

Rose's free agency begs the question for Chicago fans --- would the Bulls consider bringing Rose onto the team?

It's no secret the Bulls need point guard help. On Thursday, the team officially announced its stance on Lonzo Ball, declaring him most likely out for the entirety of next season. They also mentioned their intent to extend qualifying offers to both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, who are point guards.

Maybe, the Bulls' front office notches both their point guards to returning deals and calls it a day on the point guard position. That, or going to free agency to bring in a veteran point guard, seems like the most probable option.

Rose is on a heavy decline. His knee injuries have curbed his ability to stay on the court. And his efficiency is down tremendously. The Bulls could bring him on a veteran minimum to lift the spirits of Bulls fans, but he wouldn't have any usage on the court. As the Bulls are exceedingly close to the luxury tax line, they'll want to maximize every dollar they have at this point, too.

One feasible way the Bulls could sign Rose is if he decided to retire. Rose, 34, just finished his 15th season in the NBA. He's at the tail end of his career and is quickly losing value on the floor. Should Rose decide to retire, the Bulls most certainly will sign him to a one-day contract so he can retire as a Chicago Bull.

For now, however, I wouldn't expect the Bulls to chase Rose in free agency.

