Former Chicago Bull Taj Gibson signed a nonguaranteed deal for the rest of the season with the New York Knicks, ESPN reported on Wednesday. That means the 38-year-old big man will reunite with head coach Tom Thibodeau for the fourth time in their respective careers.

The first time the two joined forces was during the 2010-11 season, which marked Gibson's second with the Bulls and Thibodeau's first as the head coach in Chicago. In seven seasons with the Bulls (five with Thibodeau), Gibson averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

The player-head coach's second stint together came in Minnesota in 2017. Thibodeau was hired as head coach of the Timberwolves and Gibson followed for two seasons.

After two seasons, Gibson joined the New York Knicks in 2019. During his second season, Thibodeau took over the head coaching duties. Gibson played three seasons in New York before moving to the Washington Wizards. Thibodeau remains in his current post as head coach.

Now, the two will be together again in New York. This stint marks their fourth together. Gibson's midseason insertion comes after center Mitchell Robinson underwent left ankle surgery that could leave him out for two or three months.

The Knicks are currently 13-9, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

