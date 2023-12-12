Nikola Jokić was abruptly ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's game at the United Center.

After missing a closely-contested reverse layup, the Denver Nuggets' big man shouted at the referee for not blowing the whistle on Bulls center Nikola Vucevic under the rim. The play continued, and Nuggets' head coach Mike Malone began having words with the official, as well.

Unfortunately, Jokić was ejected from the game prematurely. He received one technical foul. It appeared during the game he didn't receive one before being ejected. The second technical foul is then implied with his ejection.

Nikola Jokic has been ejected, and fans at the United Center who paid to see him are NOT happy 😳 pic.twitter.com/XXxLrzUa0f — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 13, 2023

"That's terrible," NBC Sports Chicago color analyst Stacey King said. "That's excessive. That's excessive. Give the guy a tech. He should've got a tech. But to eject the guy, come on now.

"The people didn't come to see the officials. They came to see the players. He's one of the players that people came to see. Give him a tech. He earns that. He's a two-time MVP. He earned the right to be able to communicate."

Fans at the United Center took to booing the officials for the point King made in his commentary. Rarely do top-tier players of his caliber come to Chicago and play against the Bulls. Jokić, in particular, only plays at the United Center once a year in the regular season.

Jokić is a two-time MVP. And fans at the United Center came to see him. It's a shame he was ejected from what could've been a much more entertaining night for Bulls fans.

"I have no idea what he said, what happened, or anything else," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the game. "I don't know what was said. I would imagine whatever he said certainly, at least in the officials' mind, warranted it. Maybe it should've been one tech. I don't know the best way to handle it because I really don't know what happened there."

