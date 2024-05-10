Bulls carry long odds into Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is Sunday at 2 p.m., and the Chicago Bulls, like all teams, are looking for some luck.

After failing to exit the Play-In Tournament for the second straight year, the Bulls are currently slotted 11th. They own a 9.4 percent chance to move into the top-four picks and a 2 percent chance to win the lottery.

Of course, the Bulls famously prevailed in 2008 with just a 1.7 percent chance at the top pick and ultimately selected Derrick Rose. Unlike that draft, or even last year's with the San Antonio Spurs winning the lottery to ultimately select Victor Wembanyama, there is no clear cut No. 1 pick in 2024.

But obviously, moving up in Sunday's lottery would help the Bulls' offseason, either by drafting from a higher position or using the improved asset to sweeten trade possibilities.

Currently, the Bulls don't own a second-round pick in the NBA Draft, which will take place over two days this year on June 26 and 27. It's owed to Philadelphia.

The Bulls also entered last year's draft lottery slotted at 11th and remained there. They ultimately conveyed that pick to the Orlando Magic as the final payment for the Nikola Vučević trade.

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards each own a 14 percent chance to win the lottery. The Charlotte Hornets at 13.3 percent, Portland Trail Blazers at 13.2 percent and Spurs at 10.5 percent also own double-digit odds to win the No. 1 pick.

The Trail Blazers owe the Bulls a future first-round pick from the three-team Lauri Markkanen trade that also involved the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it's lottery protected. It conveys to a second-round pick if the Trail Blazers haven't exited the lottery by 2028.

The Bulls last jumped in the draft lottery in 2020, Artūras Karnišovas' first draft as executive vice president. The Bulls moved from their pre-lottery slot of seventh to fourth and ultimately drafted Patrick Williams.

Julian Phillips, whose draft rights the Bulls traded to acquire in the second round of last year's draft, will represent the Bulls on the dais at this year's lottery.

