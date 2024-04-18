What does it mean if the Bulls win the Play-In Tournament? Here's what to know

The Chicago Bulls are one win away from earning the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

So what will it mean if the Bulls can pull out a victory over the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Friday?

Here's everything you need to know about what's at stake:

Quick Play-In Tournament overview

In each conference, the seventh-place team plays the eight-place team, and the ninth-place team plays the 10th-place team. The winner of the 7-8 game earns the No. 7 seed, while the loser will face off against the winner of the 9-10 game for a chance to earn the eighth and final playoff seed.

The Philadelphia 76ers downed the Heat Wednesday night and secured the No. 7 seed in the actual playoffs, which means Miami must beat the Bulls — who beat the Hawks on Wednesday — in order to make the playoffs. The season is over for whichever team loses.

What happens if the Bulls win on Friday?

The season is on the line in Miami. If Bulls are able to avenge last season's Play-In loss in the same building, they'll earn the No. 8 seed and will play the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in the first round in a best-of-seven series. The Celtics will have homecourt advantage throughout the entire playoffs due to owning the league's best regular season record (64-18).

Game 1 of that first round series is scheduled for Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m. CT.

Now if the Bulls, who were 39-43 in the regular season, shock the world and knock Boston out of the playoffs, they'll advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals and will play the winner of the first round series series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

The Eastern Conference semifinals are scheduled to begin May 6-7 but could move up to May 4-5 if the prior round ends early.

Will there be coverage of the game on NBC Sports Chicago?

Bulls vs. Heat will air at 6 p.m. on ESPN. But you can tune into NBC Sports Chicago before and after the game for exclusive live coverage and expert analysis. "Bulls Pregame Live" with Jason Goff, Will Perdue and Kendall Gill begins at 5:30 p.m. "Bulls Postgame Live" will begin after the game immediately following Friday's edition of "White Sox Postgame Live."

