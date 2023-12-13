Who's eligible for Bulls' Ring of Honor? Here's the criteria former players, staff must meet

The Chicago Bulls announced on Tuesday the establishment of the organization's Ring of Honor, with 13 individuals and one team representing the inaugural 2024 class that will be honored on January 12.

Here's what fans should know about the new biennial tradition, in which a new class will be inducted every two years.

The criteria to be honored for players is to have spent at least three seasons with the Bulls and retired from the NBA for at least three years, making significant contributions to team success and/or holding franchise records that have held up over time. Staff honorees must have made significant contributions to the franchise.

Additionally, all honorees “must have demonstrated high character and integrity both on and off the court and throughout their playing career and retirement,” according to the team’s release.

The 13 individuals in the inaugural class are: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, Jerry Sloan, Artis Gilmore, coach Phil Jackson, coach and broadcaster and ambassador Johnny “Red” Kerr, original owner Dick Klein, general manager Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Dennis Rodman, Chet Walker and assistant coach Tex Winter. Each of these individuals either is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame or had their banners raised at the United Center or both.

All honorees have been invited to the inaugural event.

Beyond a halftime presentation on January 12, the Bulls will also hold a private gala at the United Center on January 11 honoring the inductees. Separately, fans will be able to experience the Ring of Honor through an atrium exhibit from January 10-12. A website also will launch in early January, and more information can be found at Bulls.com/RingofHonor.

“The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years,” said Michael Reinsdorf, the team’s president and chief executive officer. “They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work and toughness.

“This January, we look forward to cementing their legacy in Bulls history and inspiring the future of the organization.”

