Bulls guard Zach LaVine and his wife, Hunter, recently shared the birth of their second child, Elijah, on social media.

And you wouldn't believe it, but Elijah and his father share the same birthday, March 10. LaVine turned 29 on March 10 while welcoming his second child into the world.

Elijah is the second of LaVine's children. Saint is the first and was born on August 21, 2022.

"Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father," LaVine said on his Instagram then when the couple announced Saint's birth.

