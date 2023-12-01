Zach LaVine to miss more time with foot injury

Zach LaVine, who missed Thursday night's game against the Bucks with a foot injury, will miss one more week with the injury, according to the team.

Injury Update: Zach LaVine will be sidelined for one week with right foot soreness. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 1, 2023

LaVine's foot injury has been a lingering hindrance for some time now. In most cases this season --- like any other injury, with LaVine --- he's been able to play through it. But this time will require more time off. The Bulls have three games over the next week.

DeMar DeRozan also didn't play on Thursday night with an ankle injury. It's unknown whether or not he will need more time off to recover. But that question will be answered when the Bulls play the Pelicans on Saturday.

Against the Bucks on Thursday --- without LaVine and DeRozan --- the Bulls pulled off a spectacular win over one of the Eastern Conference's best squads. Alex Caruso hit the game-tying 3-pointer in regulation to send the game to overtime. Nikola Vucevic and Coby White scored 29 and 23 points, respectively, to help lead the Bulls.

Can the Bulls keep up this same pace and play when LaVine and DeRozan return?

"We've shown it in spurts this year," Caruso said postgame. "Sometimes you have that heightened sense of urgency when you have two of your best players out. Guys step up and you have a little more focus. The thing for us is watch the film, see what we did right and continue to try to play at that level. Those two guys are great players. When they're locked in, we're a good team."

