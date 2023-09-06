Bulls to hold remote training camp in Nashville, Tenn.

Billy Donovan and Alex Caruso will travel to Nashville for the first week of Bulls training camp.

In a departure, the Chicago Bulls will hold their first week of training camp at a remote site, Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

The team announced on Wednesday plans that have been in the works for months. Following Media Day at the Advocate Center on Oct. 2, the team will hold five days of practice in Nashville, a destination picked with input from players and coaches and finalized by management.

Other NBA teams choose this route of holding a portion of training camp remotely. Previous executive vice president John Paxson flirted with the idea several times back when the Bulls practiced at the Berto Center in suburban Deerfield, Ill., coming close to holding camp in Colorado one time.

In 1985, under Jerry Krause and with reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Jordan, the Bulls trained at Beloit College in Beloit, Wis.

Current executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas, head coach Billy Donovan and select players will address the media in Chicago on Oct. 2 before the team flies to Tennessee.

Following the fifth day of practice in Nashville, the Bulls will fly back to the Midwest for their preseason opener on Oct. 8 in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

The Bulls will then hold the remainder of their training camp at the Advocate Center, including the home preseason opener against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 12. The Bulls have a five-game preseason schedule.

Training camp will feature two intriguing position battles at point guard and power forward. Newcomers Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig are in the mix to start at both positions, battling Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams.

Depth projects to be a strong suit for the 2023-24 Bulls, with Donovan and his staff owning myriad opportunities with a potential 10-player rotation of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Caruso, White, Williams, Carter, Craig, Dosunmu and Andre Drummond.

