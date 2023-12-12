Bulls to honor Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, other franchise greats in new Ring of Honor

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls’ past is filled with greatness. On Jan. 12, that greatness will begin to be celebrated anew.

The team announced on Tuesday the establishment of the organization’s new Ring of Honor, with 13 individuals and one team representing the inaugural 2024 class that will be honored on January 12 when the Golden State Warriors come to town.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played for the 1995-96 team, which won a then-NBA record 72 games and the franchise’s fourth NBA championship and will be inducted fully, from players to coaches to front office members.

The 13 individuals in the inaugural class are: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, Jerry Sloan, Artis Gilmore, coach Phil Jackson, coach and broadcaster and ambassador Johnny “Red” Kerr, original owner Dick Klein, general manager Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Dennis Rodman, Chet Walker and assistant coach Tex Winter. Each of these individuals either is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame or had their banners raised at the United Center or both.

“The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years,” said Michael Reinsdorf, the team’s president and chief executive officer. “They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work and toughness.

“This January, we look forward to cementing their legacy in Bulls history and inspiring the future of the organization.”

Beyond a halftime presentation on January 12, the Bulls will also hold a private gala at the United Center on January 11 honoring the inductees. Separately, fans will be able to experience the Ring of Honor through an atrium exhibit from January 10-12. A website also will launch in early January, and more information can be found at Bulls.com/RingofHonor.

The team plans to induct new classes every two years.

The criteria to be honored for players is to have spent at least three seasons with the Bulls and retired from the NBA for at least three years, making significant contributions to team success and/or holding franchise records that have held up over time. Staff honorees must have made significant contributions to the franchise.

Additionally, all honorees “must have demonstrated high character and integrity both on and off the court and throughout their playing career and retirement,” according to the team’s release.

All honorees have been invited to the inaugural event. The last high-profile shared appearance at the United Center from Jordan and Pippen came when the franchise honored Johnny “Red” Kerr in February 2009.

