Clippers' new arena features fan section called ‘The Wall' with strict rules

The Los Angeles Clippers will finally have their own home starting next season.

After sharing Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers since 1999, the Clippers are moving into a brand new stadium, the Intuit Dome, in the 2024-25 campaign. It was announced on Tuesday that the Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

The $2 billion arena located in Inglewood will seat approximately 18,000 people, and among the stadium's many features will be a unique fan section.

The team recently announced details of an exclusive section of the arena called "The Wall." Located behind one of the baskets, The Wall will be "51 uninterrupted rows of passionate Clippers fans" and include a standing-only section to "house 300 of our most energetic fans who will cheer loudly," according to the team's website.

The Wall, which will hold up to 4,500 fans in total, has a strict set of rules, too. Those seated there won't be permitted to cheer for or wear the gear of opposing teams.

"This section is for Clippers fans only," the team's website says. "If you choose to be a part of The Wall, you (and your guests) can't cheer for the opposing team or wear any gear that supports our opponents."

Any fans who break "The Wall Code" will "lose access" to the section, according to the team's website.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images A view from the top of The Wall at the Intuit Dome. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Only certified Clippers fans, known as "Chuckmark-certified fans," can purchase tickets to The Wall. And tickets in that section can be resold only to fellow certified Clippers fans on the team's Ticketmaster marketplace.

Season tickets on The Wall start at $269 per month.