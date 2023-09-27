Trending
Damian Lillard's trade to Bucks sends shockwaves across NBA Twitter

Damian Lillard is leaving the Blazers and joining the Bucks as part of a three-team deal that involves the Suns

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Damian Lillard is leaving Portland.

The star guard is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the trade, the Trail Blazers reportedly will get Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, an unprotected 2029 Bucks first-round pick and unprotected first-round swap rights with Bucks in 2028 and 2030. The Suns will reportedly receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Lillard will be joining Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending the internet into craze due to how unstoppable the duo could be.

Then you have the Miami Heat in a state of shock after Lillard reportedly wanted to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in South Beach.

Here are some of NBA Twitter's best reactions surrounding the blockbuster trade, including a response from Butler himself:

Damian Lillard NBA Portland Trail Blazers Milwaukee Bucks Phoenix Suns
