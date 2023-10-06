Explaining the NBA's rest rules for 2023-24 season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 17: Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers laugh on the bench during a 120-99 win over the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on December 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Load management, a phrase that has become increasingly popular each passing NBA season.

It practically means how it reads. Teams manage players' loads by resting them in specific cases throughout the 82-game season to preserve their health.

But because of its amplified frequency, the league is looking for ways to reduce how often its practiced in order to improve the on-court product.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter today.

“I think the league is trying to figure out ways to make our game better, to help grow the game, understanding that fan engagement is important for all of us," said New Orleans guard CJ McCollum, the president of the players' association, via The Associated Press. “As a fan of sports, when you go to a game, you want the stars to play. You’re paying a premium on the ticket … or maybe it’s the cable package or whatever you have, you want to see the best players play.”

Here's what to know about the new rest rules for the 2023-24 NBA campaign:

What are the new NBA rest rules for 2023-24?

These are the five rules teams and players must abide by:

Only one star player is permitted to rest for one game

Star players must be available for national TV and in-season tournament games

Teams must balance between the number of one-game absences for a star player in home games and road games, with a preference for the former

Teams must abstain from long-term shutdowns or a possibility of one when a star player stops playing or plays in a markedly reduced role in situations that could affect the game's integrity

Healthy players resting for a game must be present and visible to fans

It's also important to note that players must play a minimum of 65 games to be eligible for MVP, an All-NBA team, Defensive Player of the Year, an All-Defensive team or Most Improved Player honors. A player could also be eligible if they played in at least 62 games, suffered a season-ending injury and played in at least 85% of the regular-season games prior to getting injured.

Who are the star players affected in the new NBA rest rules?

Based off the aforementioned star players involved in the rules, a total of 25 teams and 50 players (almost 11% of the league) are affected in 2023-24. They are the following:

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors

Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Paul George, LA Clippers

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

When did rest rules first start in the NBA?

The NBA initially implemented a player resting policy (PRP) ahead of the 2017-18 season. Since then, teams have been restrained from resting healthy players for high-profile/national TV games. If broken, the team got a $100,000 fine at the minimum. Teams also weren't allowed to rest multiple players or rest players for road games if healthy.

How does the NBA hope to benefit from its new rest rules?

The NBA implemented these rules for a reason, reasons which it hopes brings several short- and long-term benefits. In the league's resting policy memo, these are five benefits the NBA hopes emerges from the new rules, via ESPN:

Achieve greater player participation in the NBA's full 82-game regular season

Minimize multiple star player absences in the same game

Prioritize national television and in-season tournament games

Improve fan and public perception

Promote compliance via bright-line rules and higher penalties

The NBA understandably wants to put its best product on the court as much as possible, especially when countless fans are expected to tune in for the more riveting matchups.

There's also a transparency factor in terms of gambling, as the NBA is "projected to receive $167 million in revenue from casinos and betting, an 11% increase from last season," according to ESPN, citing sources.

With the NBA schedule released, these are the key matchups to look out for during the season.