Glen ‘Big Baby' Davis sentenced to 40 months in prison for defrauding NBA health care plan

Glen Davis of the Boston Celtics controls a rebound against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round during the 2011 NBA playoffs on April 24, 2011, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison, plus three years' supervised release, by a federal judge on Thursday over his role in an alleged scheme to defraud the league's health care benefits plan.

Davis and more than 20 other people were sentenced for filing false medical claims with the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan in a scheme that lasted at least four years. Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud in November and faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In addition to prison time, Davis was ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution. He must also attend a financial management class and mandatory drug treatment as part of his supervised release.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Davis, 38, was named the SEC Player of the Year at LSU in 2006 and was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NBA Draft. He won the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics and also spent time with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers during his eight-year NBA career.

Former NBA player Terrence Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison last August for his role in the scheme and Will Bynum, another ex-NBA player, received an 18-month prison sentence in April. Aamir Wahab, a California dentist who helped facilitate the fraud, was sentenced to three years in prison in December.

Davis’ attorney, Sabrina Shroff, declined to comment to The Associated Press.