For the third time in five years, the Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for a new head coach.

The 17-time NBA champions parted ways with Darvin Ham last Friday, igniting a search that promises to be both challenging and critical for the storied franchise.

With the coaching landscape offering limited options this time around, the Lakers must navigate carefully to find the right leader to steer the team back to championship contention before their window closes.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Five years ago, after the team fired former head coach Luke Walton, the Lakers were on the precipice of hiring former NBA championship-winning head coach Ty Lue. Lue's championship pedigree, familiarity with LeBron James, and the Lakers organization as a player made him an ideal candidate for the job.

However, current general manager Rob Pelinka only offered Lue a three-year contract, and forced assistant coach Jason Kidd upon him. Lue turned down the job after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. Lue moved on to the Clippers and the Lakers hired Frank Vogel.

Ironically, both Lue and Kidd are rumored as names the Lakers are interested in, but both are currently under contract with their current teams, the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

After news broke that the Clippers would be interested in Lue again, should he be fired by the Clippers following their first-round playoff exit against Kidd's Mavericks, reports came out that the Clippers would like to sign Lue to an extension keeping him in Los Angeles. The Mavericks, meanwhile, announced a contract extension for Kidd on Monday.

Vogel earned the Lakers a title inside the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. But injuries and a disgruntled Russell Westbrook marred his following two seasons. That dysfunctional dynamic between Westbrook and Vogel ultimately led to the team dismissing their head coach in the summer of 2022.

At that time, veteran names with championship pedigrees like Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers were possibilities. Instead, the Lakers opted for a first-time head coach in Darvin Ham, and the Lakers had to escape the NBA's Play-In Tournament as the seven-seed, only to eventually lose to the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back postseasons.

Having gone from a first-time head coach to a veteran head coach, and back to a first-time head coach, the Lakers must now consider a more creative approach in their search. Toeing the line between experience and potential when it comes to their next hire.

LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent. At that point, he could sign with any team he wants in the NBA. The rumors are, that he is interested in a return to the Lakers, especially if they draft his son Bronny James in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

Even if James does re-sign with the Lakers, he will be 40 years old this December and will be playing in his 22nd NBA season come October. He was already the oldest player in the NBA this year, and likely only has a few seasons left before he ultimately decides to call it a career.

That means if James does return, the Lakers' window to win another championship with arguably the greatest basketball player of all time is small. It puts even more impetus on this next head coaching hire. In fact, both James and Davis are expected to be consulted and have input on who the next head coach of the Lakers will be.

Without further ado, here are some names that either currently are, or should be on the Lakers' radar for their next head coach:

Mike Budenholzer

Budenholzer brings a decorated resume, including a championship with the Bucks. However, questions linger about his playoff adjustments and defensive strategies, which were mirrored by Ham during his tenure. The connection between Budenholzer and Ham raises eyebrows, posing a challenge for the Lakers' decision-makers.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on April 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Terry Stotts

Stotts was the former head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers and was a finalist for the Lakers' head coaching job in 2022. He briefly served as an assistant for the Bucks before stepping down prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

Kenny Atkinson

Atkinson was considered to be the runner-up to Ham in 2022, and is the former head coach for the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he's been an assistant for both the Clippers and Golden State Warriors, including during their last title run in 2022. Atkinson might not be the splashiest choice, but he does have familiarity with the Lakers organization and will be a hot candidate for many openings this summer.

Phil Handy

As a respected figure within the Lakers' organization, Handy has garnered admiration from players and insiders alike. His desire to step into a head coaching role has been evident, although the Lakers' previous coaching search overlooked him. Nonetheless, Handy's potential impact on player development and locker room cohesion cannot be overlooked.

JJ Redick

While unconventional, Redick's emergence as a coaching candidate stems from his deep understanding of the game and his rapport with LeBron James. Redick's transition from player to analyst has showcased his basketball acumen, making him an intriguing dark horse in the coaching race.

Sam Cassell

After a lengthy career as a point guard in the NBA, including winning two NBA titles with the Houston Rockets in the mid-1990s, Cassell's second career has been as a longtime NBA assistant. He's been an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards, Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and for this season with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are the current favorites to win the NBA championship. If they do, Cassell could become a hot commodity in head-coaching circles, not just for the Lakers but several other teams as well.

Assistant Coach Sam Cassell of the Boston Celtics and James Goldstein pose for a photo before the game on December 23, 2023, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Chris Quinn

Quinn is a former player with the Miami Heat, Nets, and San Antonio Spurs. After playing for Greg Popovich, Quinn has been an assistant under Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra since 2014. Over the past few seasons, Quinn's name has garnered interest around the league and most believe it's not a matter of if, but when he becomes a head coach in the NBA.

Jay Wright

The former Villanova head coach is a two-time national champion, winning the NCAA Tournament in both 2016 and 2018. Wright retired after the 2022 season, but many expect he could return to coaching if given an NBA opportunity. Success at the collegiate level doesn't always transfer to the NBA, so it might be unlikely the Lakers would give Wright a shot with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their roster.

David Adelman

Adelman is the son of former NBA coach Rick Adelman, so needless to say, coaching runs in his blood. After starting with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a player development coach, Adelman has worked with the Orlando Magic and the Nuggets as an assistant coach. Adelman's name is not the splashiest among these candidates, and he's also never been a head coach before. However, if the Nuggets defend their title this season, then there's one man with the blueprint to beat them should he join the Lakers, and that's Adelman.

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets speaks with assistant coach David Adelman during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, January 1, 2024. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

The Lakers' search for a new head coach marks a pivotal moment in their journey back to contention. While the pool of candidates may not boast championship-level names, the right fit could emerge from a blend of experience, innovation, and chemistry with the team's star players.

As the search unfolds in the coming weeks, the Lakers face the challenge of balancing immediate needs with long-term vision, all while navigating the intricate dynamics of the NBA coaching carousel. The decision they make will not only shape the team's future but also define the next chapter in Lakers' lore.