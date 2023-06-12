Jimmy Butler on making the Hall of Fame: ‘Don't Care'

Jimmy Butler admits he’s thought about what it would mean to him to be elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame one day.

Turns out, he doesn’t care.

That is a direct quote from Butler in a sit-down interview with Jared Greenberg for NBA TV that aired ahead of Monday’s Game 5 NBA Finals matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler says if he's ever elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame, he won't attend the ceremony.



"I'm not worried about the Hall of Fame. ...It's an honor, it is, but I could care less." pic.twitter.com/1xxtYKNMdL — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2023

“You don’t care whether you’re a Hall of Famer?” Greenberg asked.

“No, I don’t,” Butler said. “Honestly speaking, I could care less.”

He took it a step further and declared he won't even attend his own induction ceremony if elected.

“You know, I’m not for the individual type-stuff,” Butler said. “I’m, like, a team-guy.”

Butler raised his voice when Greenberg continued to push.

“No," he barked. "I don’t want to go.

"I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. It’s an honor, it is, but I could care less.”

While it’s debated whether or not Butler is an automatic Hall-of-Famer in the first place, it’s certainly more likely than not at this point in his career. If he wins a title, call it a sure thing.

But he’s not booking a flight to Springfield, Massachusetts either way.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.