Where Fred VanVleet ranks among NBA's highest-paid players after landing huge deal

The money is flying around in 2023 NBA free agency.

A total of seven $100 million contracts reportedly were handed out in the opening hours of free agency. But there was one that stood out among the rest.

Point guard Fred VanVleet opted to leave the Toronto Raptors and join the Houston Rockets on a monster three-year contract worth $130 million. The pact made VanVleet, 29, the first undrafted player in NBA history to secure a $100 million deal.

Last season, VanVleet was tied for 58th in average salary at $21.25 million. Now? The 2019 NBA champ and one-time All-Star is among the league's highest-paid players.

Who are the NBA's highest-paid players?

After more than doubling his salary, VanVleet will be the 15th highest-paid player in the NBA for the 2023-2024 season based on average annual salary, according to Spotrac. His $42.8 million average salary slots in right ahead of Kyrie Irving, who reportedly agreed to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million deal ($42 million average) in free agency.

Guard Kyrie Irving agrees to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a 3-year, $126 million deal, per Shams Charania.

Khris Middleton, meanwhile, landed right in front of teammate Jrue Holiday after striking a three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton's $34 million average salary ranks 29th.

Here's an updated look at the NBA's 30 highest-paid players in terms of average salary for the 2023-2024 season, per Spotrac:

1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: $55,224,526

2. Steph Curry, Warriors: $53,838,416

3. Joel Embiid, 76ers: $53,320,232

4. Bradley Beal, Suns: $50,203,930

5. LeBron James, Lakers: $49,511,644

6. Jimmy Butler, Heat: $48,798,677

7. Kevin Durant, Suns: $48,554,830

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: $45,640,084

9. Paul George, Clippers: $44,066,367

T-10. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: $44,066,288

T-10. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: $44,066,288

T-12. Luka Doncic, Mavericks: $43,031,940

T-12. Zach LaVine, Bulls: $43,031,940

T-12. Trae Young, Hawks: $43,031,940

15. Fred VanVleet, Rockets: $42,846,615

16. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks: $42,000,000

17. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves: $41,000,000

T-18. Darius Garland, Cavaliers: $39,446,090

T-18. Ja Morant, Grizzlies: $39,446,090

T-18. Zion Williamson, Pelicans: $39,446,090

T-21. Anthony Davis, Lakers: $37,980,720

T-21. Klay Thompson, Warriors: $37,980,720

23. Tobias Harris, 76ers: $36,000,000

T-24. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: $35,859,950

T-24. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets: $35,859,950

26. Ben Simmons, Nets: $35,448,672

27. James Harden, 76ers: $34,320,000

28. Pascal Siakam, Raptors: $34,226,304

29. Khris Middleton, Bucks: $34,000,000

30. Jrue Holiday, Bucks: $33,749,333

Who are the NBA's highest-paid players next season?

Many players from the 2020 draft class - like Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball - signed lucrative extensions this offseason, meaning they will be among the highest-paid players in the league beginning next season.

Other stars also have extensions kicking in that will catapult them to the top of the list.

Here's a look at the current list of the top-30 highest paid players in terms of average salary for the 2024-2025 season, per Spotrac.

1. Devin Booker, Suns: $58,643,200

2. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: $58,643,200

3. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: $55,224,526

4. Steph Curry, Warriors: $53,838,416

5. Joel Embiid, 76ers: $53,320,232

6. Bradley Beal, Suns: $50,203,930

7. LeBron James, Lakers: $49,511,644

8. Jimmy Butler, Heat: $48,798,677

9. Kevin Durant, Suns: $48,554,830

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: $45,640,084

11. Paul George, Clippers: $44,066,367

T-12. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers: $44,066,288

T-12. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: $44,066,288

T-14. Luka Doncic, Mavericks: $43,031,940

T-14. Zach LaVine, Bulls: $43,031,940

T-14. Trae Young, Hawks: $43,031,940

17. Fred VanVleet, Rockets: $42,846,615

18. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks: $42,000,000

T-19. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers: $41,180,000

T-19. Desmond Bane, Grizzlies: $41,180,000

T-19. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: $41,180,000

T-19. LaMelo Ball, Hornets: $41,180,000

23. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves: $41,000,000

T-24. Darius Garland, Cavaliers: $39,446,090

T-24. Ja Morant, Grizzlies: $39,446,090

T-24. Zion Williamson, Pelicans: $39,446,090

T-27. Anthony Davis, Lakers: $37,980,720

T-28. Michael Porter Jr., Nuggets: $35,859,950

T-28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: $35,859,950

30. Ben Simmons, Nets: $35,448,672