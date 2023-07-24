Mbappe, Giannis share comical exchange after Al Hilal's reported $332 million bid for PSG star

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo be Kylian Mbappe's doppelgänger?

Well, the Milwaukee Bucks star definitely hopes one soccer team thinks so.

After reports on Monday said that Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal submitted a record $332 million bid for Mbappe, Antetokounmpo took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shoot his shot.

Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe 😂😂👀 pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 24, 2023

Mbappe, who hasn't posted on the app since June 30, quoted Antetokounmpo's response with 13 laughing emojis as the soccer world eagerly awaits his decision.

Funny enough, Al Hilal took notice to Antetokounmpo's plea and posted that he's welcome to join the club -- but only as a fan.

You’re welcome to join us as a fan, Giannis 😎#AlHilal 💙 https://t.co/oemNQN4J8s — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) July 24, 2023

Mbappe's rumored departure from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain has become the biggest talking point in the ongoing transfer window. His contract expires next summer, when he could leave for a different team on a free transfer.

PSG has to either convince the 24-year-old forward to extend his contract or sell him now to recoup a significant sum for his exit and reinvest in the team.

Though Antetokounmpo won't be receiving a boatload of cash to play soccer, he surely won't mind the current five-year, $228 million contract he's under with Milwaukee, a figure that is fully guaranteed.