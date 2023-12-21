NBA world reacts as Pistons lose 25th straight game

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 28 to improve to 2-1 on the season. They haven't won a game in the near-two months since.

The Pistons were dealt a 25th consecutive loss on Thursday night, falling to the Utah Jazz 119-111 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Detroit was presented with a prime opportunity to pick up its first win since pre-Halloween as Utah was without several key players, including All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. And the Pistons trailed by just two with under four minutes remaining in regulation, but they were outdone by the Jazz down the stretch.

Pistons fans chanted "sell the team" as they watched Detroit drop to 2-26 on the season.

Pistons fans now chanting "Sell the team!" pic.twitter.com/NBZoEK3nSp — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 22, 2023

Here's how the rest of the NBA world reacted to Detroit's latest loss:

BACK TO BACK GAMES WOO LETS GO PISTONS pic.twitter.com/yADy4MWWNU — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) December 22, 2023

Teams that have won more recently than the Pistons:



Washington Commanders

Houston Dynamo

East Carolina football

Texas Rangers — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) December 22, 2023

Why Pistons Why — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 22, 2023

I really don't know if the Pistons get to 5 wins lol — Mike (@mhc_76) December 22, 2023

do the pistons know they can't get caitlin clark — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) December 22, 2023

I legitimately mean it when I say this…



This years Detroit Pistons team is worse than the process Sixers… And that’s an absolutely insane thing to say & genuinely 100% mean with every fiber of my being — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) December 22, 2023

The Pistons have lost 25 in a row, and that's 30% of the season, which is like a baseball team losing 49 games in a row, which is hilarious — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) December 22, 2023

Is it time to do the ‘could the Pistons win the NCAA Tournament’ thing? — myles brown (@mdotbrown) December 22, 2023

Both Troy Weaver and Monty Williams should resign after the game.



Not tomorrow, not next week, not three months from now.



Tonight.



In the next five minutes, go ahead. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 22, 2023

What's the record for most consecutive losses in NBA history?

Monty Williams' team is now just one loss away from tying the single-season NBA record for a losing streak at 26 games. That record is shared by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers own the longest overall losing streak in NBA history at 28 games, which spanned from the 2014-15 to the 2015-16 season.

What is the Detroit Pistons' upcoming schedule?

Up next for the Pistons is a two-game set against the Brooklyn Nets. The two teams will play in Brooklyn on Saturday and then in Detroit on Tuesday.

After that, the Pistons will visit the East-leading Boston Celtics on Dec. 28 before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

Should the Pistons lose those four games, they will have a record-breaking 29-game losing streak.