Patrick Beverley suspended 4 games for throwing ball at fans and reporter interaction in Indiana

The NBA suspended Patrick Beverley four games for his actions during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 loss to the Pacers in Indiana last Thursday.

The league said Beverley will be suspended without pay for "forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability."

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/DVAWR4Z2g7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Beverley threw a basketball at a fan behind the Bucks' bench twice late in the team's 120-98 loss to the Pacers that ended their season. Indianapolis police announced on Wednesday that it would investigate the incident and that detectives will present their case to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office once the investigation has concluded.

After the game, Beverley did not allow ESPN journalist Malinda Adams to ask him a question in a group interview in the Bucks' locker room after asking her if she subscribed to his podcast. Beverley told Adams to get her microphone out of his face and later asked her to leave the locker room. He later said on his podcast, "The Pat Bev Podcast," that he has asked reporters the same question since he launched his show and that he told Adams "it was never my intent to disrespect you."

The 35-year-old guard signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2023-24 season and was traded to the Bucks in February. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.