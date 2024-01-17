Police ‘unable to corroborate criminal activity' in Thunder's Josh Giddey investigation

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey brings the ball up during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that it was "unable to corroborate any criminal activity” in its investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

The department said in a news release that it has completed “a thorough and exhaustive examination.”

In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said in November a girl who is seen with the Australian in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. Giddey turned 21 in October.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The NBA also started an investigation, but Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that the league's probe would take a backseat to the criminal investigation. The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Giddey also has not commented on the issue, and the Thunder did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Giddey has played throughout the investigations. He largely has been cheered at home and jeered throughout road games. He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for an Oklahoma City team that is off to a 27-13 start, second-best in the Western Conference.

Giddey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft and was named to the All-Rookie second team during the 2021-2022 season. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At the World Cup this past summer, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points for an Australia team that went 3-2.