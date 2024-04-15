Report: Nets planning to hire Kings' Jordi Fernandez as head coach

Jordi Fernandez appears set to become a first-time NBA head coach.

The Sacramento Kings assistant coach emerged as the Brooklyn Nets' top head-coaching candidate on Monday, with the team prepared to make him their next hire, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: Jordi Fernandez has emerged as the Brooklyn Nets’ choice to become the franchise’s next coach, separating himself in a wide, month-long search that now has the Nets prepared to hire the Sacramento Kings’ top assistant. pic.twitter.com/VHqXY9AYsb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2024

Fernandez was recently rumored to be a finalist for the position alongside names like former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young.

The 41-year-old reportedly was also involved in interviews for the Charlotte Hornets' opening.

Brooklyn fired Jacque Vaughn in February after a 21-33 start to the season. The Nets started their rebuild last season after dealing away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Nicolas Claxton and Ben Simmons are some of the marquee names on the roster.

Fernandez joined the Kings in 2022 and quickly worked up to become an associate head coach with the team.

He started NBA-related coaching in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers in player development, then had a long stint with the Denver Nuggets from 2016-22, which included time with former Kings head coach Mike Malone.

Fernandez has also been the head coach for the Canadian men's basketball team, which recently won bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Mike Brown and Co. would need to fill big shoes to replace Fernandez's impact on the team.