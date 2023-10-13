Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson take leadership roles at Reebok basketball

What to Know In 1992, Shaquille O'Neal became Reebok's first signature athlete with the iconic "Shaq Attaq" shoe.

Allen Iverson's addition sent fans around the world to the brand.

Shaq's focus will be to recruit players to the brand while Iverson will lean into Reebok's community work and growth within the company.

Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson are on a mission to put Reebok back on the map for sports.

The company named O'Neal Reebok's president of basketball and Iverson vice president of basketball as the NBA Hall of Famers return to the brand they once used as star athletes.

“AI is a founding father of Reebok Basketball and has left a lasting impact on the game and its surrounding culture,” O'Neal told Boardroom. “There is no one I’d rather work with to bring in a new generation of ballers to Reebok than him. Shaq and AI back at it — feels good.”

“A big part of my role will be leveraging my network to build bridges, connect the brand with players, and help those players develop through their partnership with Reebok,” O’Neal said.

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky said he is looking forward to having the game's legends back in the picture -- but this time in a business capacity -- something that has not been done before.

"Being at the company for such a long time, one of the things I’m most proud about, is a lot of brands have relationships with their athletes and endorsers. Usually they’re giving them product in perpetuity and having them come to events and appearances,” Krinsky said. “With this, we’re actually bringing two of our legacy athletes together and having them be in real management positions within our company."