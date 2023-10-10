NBA contract extensions tracker: Who has signed, who can sign and when is the deadline?

Basketball season is here, but there's still some business to take care of before the regular season begins.
It's extension time for dozens of NBA veterans. That includes players who are well-seasoned and looking for their third or fourth contracts, plus players who are nearing the end of their rookie deals.
The extension window is open, with the Spurs' Devin Vassell and Celtics' Payton Pritchard serving as the most recent examples of players earning new deals.
Here's a breakdown of the players who are extension-eligible before the 2023-24 campaign:
When is the NBA rookie contract extension deadline in 2023?
If a player was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, they can sign a contract extension with their current team until the day before the start of the regular season -- Oct. 23, 2023. That is the last official day of the offseason.
When is the NBA veteran contract extension deadline in 2023?
Depending on the contract, veterans have different deadlines for when they can sign extensions. Many players have to sign before the beginning of the regular season or wait until next summer, but some are able to extend during the season.
What NBA players are extension-eligible before the 2023-24 season?
Players selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft who are entering the fourth year of their rookie scale contracts are extension eligible. If they don't sign by the deadline, they will become restricted free agents next summer. Here are the players who can sign extensions as they wrap up their rookie deals (listed alphabetically):
- Precious Achiuwa, Raptors
- Cole Anthony, Magic
- Deni Avdija, Wizards
- Saddiq Bey, Hawks
- Malachi Flynn, Raptors
- Josh Green, Mavericks
- Killian Hayes, Pistons
- Kira Lewis, Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Sixers
- Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves
- Aaron Nesmith, Pacers
- Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets
- Chuma Okeke, Magic
- Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks
- Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers
- Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder
- Immanuel Quickley, Knicks
- Obi Toppin, Pacers
- Patrick Williams, Bulls
- James Wiseman, Pistons
Four first-rounders from 2020 are not extension-eligible because they had their team options declined or were waived during their rookie deal: Udoka Azubuike, Leandro Bolmaro, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Smith.
Here are the NBA veterans who are eligible to be extended, with varying deadlines for each player:
- Hawks: Clint Capela
- Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Derrick White
- Nets: Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale
- Hornets: Gordon Hayward, JT Thor
- Bulls: Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball
- Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell
- Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes
- Nuggets: Jamal Murray
- Pistons: Joe Harris, Alec Burks, Monte Morris, Isaiah Livers
- Warriors: Klay Thompson, Chris Paul
- Pacers: Daniel Theis, T.J. McConnell, Buddy Hield
- Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., Marcus Morris Sr., Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Paul George
- Grizzlies: Luke Kennard, Xavier Tillman
- Heat: Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo
- Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Timberwolves: Mike Conley, Jordan McLaughlin, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert
- Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, C.J. McCollum
- Knicks: Miles McBridge, Evan Fournier
- Thunder: Davis Bertans, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
- Magic: Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz
- Sixers: De'Anthony Melton, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris
- Suns: Grayson Allen
- Trail Blazers: Malcolm Brogdon
- Kings: De'Aaron Fox
- Spurs: Doug McDermott, Devonte' Graham, Cedi Osman, Zach Collins, Khem Birch
- Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby
- Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Talen Horton-Tucker
What NBA players signed contract extensions this offseason?
A number of players have already signed extensions this offseason, including veterans and players finishing up their rookie contracts. Here's the full list (listed by total contract value, projected values listed for maximum extensions):
Veteran contract extensions
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics: Five-year, projected $303 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Anthony Davis, Lakers: Three-year, projected $186 million (starts in 2025-26)
- Domantas Sabonis, Kings: Four-year, $175 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Dejounte Murray, Hawks: Four years, $111 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Josh Hart, Knicks: Four years, $81 million (starts in 2024-25, includes fourth-year team option)
- Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics: Two years, $60 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers: Four years, $48 million (starts in 2024-25, includes fourth-year player option)
- Jordan Clarkson, Jazz: Two years, $28 million (starts in 2024-25)
Rookie scale contract extensions
- LaMelo Ball, Hornets: Five years, projected $217 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: Five years, projected $217 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers: Five years, projected $217 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Desmond Bane, Grizzlies: Five years, $197 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Devin Vassell, Spurs: Five years, $135 million (starts in 2024-25)
- Isaiah Stewart, Pistons: Four years, $60 million (starts in 2024-25, includes fourth-year team option)
- Payton Pritchard, Celtics: Four years, $30 million (starts in 2024-25)