Steph Curry amazingly scores hole-in-one at American Century Championship

Steph Curry could not believe what he did on the seventh hole Saturday during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

The Warriors superstar drilled a jaw-dropping hole-in-one, and his reaction was priceless.

OMG STEPH GOT A HOLE-IN-ONE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/tp6pQvNsqB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2023

The ace was Curry's second ever, and after running the length of the hole, the well-conditioned star was exhausted.

What a moment for Steph 😅 pic.twitter.com/nP4NOuppRx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2023

"That was my second one ever ... I'm locked in right now, but to do it on this hole is unbelievable," Curry said. "Wow.

"That was 140 yards, not 94 feet, but wow. I'll be out of breath for the rest of the day for good reason though. Hey! That's what I'm talking about."

Curry entered the second round on Saturday as the leader of the tournament after posting a score of 27 on Friday, and his hole-in-one certainly helped boost his lead. Curry earned eight points for the incredible shot and currently has a tournament-best score of 43 points through eight holes in round two.

We knew the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history had range, but clearly, Curry's sharpshooting translates to the golf course as well.