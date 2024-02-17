‘Run it back': NBA, WNBA world react to Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest

The first ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point battle definitely delivered.

It featured Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry up against New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, two of the best shooters in their respective leagues.

Ionescu went first and was on fire, recording 26 points thanks to a stellar start.

But Curry is the greatest shooter of all time for a reason, and he eclipsed Ionescu's mark with 29 points to claim the winning belt.

STEPHEN vs. SABRINA WAS A MOVIE.



Sabrina Ionescu opened on fire and dropped 26... before Stephen Curry came through in the clutch to win it with 29!



Enjoy. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Sz104f95FZ — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

“If you can shoot, you can shoot," Ionescu said after the competition. "It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl.”

Here are some of the best reactions from the event:

Congratulations @sabrina_i20 way to represent the @wnba! We are so proud of you!! Thank you @StephenCurry30 for always being so inclusive! Shooters shoot! You’re the best we have ever seen in the @NBA — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) February 18, 2024

A reminder Sabrina shot from the men’s line and lost to the most prolific shooter of all time by 3 points! HOW EFFING IMPRESSIVE .. and the thing is she could’ve done better on the top rack! Damn that was fun! RUN IT BACK — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) February 18, 2024

Need the splash bros vs Caitlin and Sabrina in the Bay next szn — Chris Snellings (@ayeeechrissay) February 18, 2024

Man Sabrina woulda beat damn near the whole 3pt contest they just put her against Thanos for the hell of it — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) February 18, 2024

No one from the men’s 3PT contest scored higher than Sabrina btw — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 18, 2024

s/o Sabrina man!!! 26 is elite!!! Steph gonna Steph! Loved this (wish it was best of 3 though) 🙂 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) February 18, 2024

Sabrina Ionescu put on for the @WNBA

Shot from the NBA 3 point line and scored just as many as the NBA winner. Steph Curry is just on a different level than the rest of the Galaxy. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 18, 2024

NBA should have challengers run out of the tunnel to face Steph like the Royal Rumble. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 18, 2024

With the success Steph vs. Sabrina had, it's probably a competition the NBA will look to bring back in 2025.