Big Ten Country: Penn State's Drew Allar dazzles, while Ohio State left with questions after opener

James Neveau and Kenneth Davis break down a wild opening week in the Big Ten. They discuss Illinois' nail-biter over Toledo, Ohio State's challenging day against Indiana, and Drew Allar's dominance in a Penn State win in prime time. They also hit on Purdue's frustrating loss, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh tributes and much more.
1:15 - Toledo vs. Illinois
12:31 - Ohio State vs. Indiana
19:45 - West Virginia vs. Penn State
41:46 - Fresno State vs. Purdue
48:50 - Utah State vs. Iowa
52:04 - East Carolina vs. Michigan
Big Ten
59:40 - Michigan State vs. Central Michigan
