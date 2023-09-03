Big Ten Country: Penn State's Drew Allar dazzles, while Ohio State left with questions after opener

Trending
College football is back! James and Kenneth break down some of the wild Big Ten games from Week 1

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – SEPTEMBER 02: Penn State Nittany Lions Quarterback Drew Allar (15) calls out the play prior to the snap during the second half of the College Football Game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 2, 2023, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James Neveau and Kenneth Davis break down a wild opening week in the Big Ten. They discuss Illinois' nail-biter over Toledo, Ohio State's challenging day against Indiana, and Drew Allar's dominance in a Penn State win in prime time. They also hit on Purdue's frustrating loss, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh tributes and much more.

1:15 - Toledo vs. Illinois

12:31 - Ohio State vs. Indiana

19:45 - West Virginia vs. Penn State

41:46 - Fresno State vs. Purdue

48:50 - Utah State vs. Iowa

52:04 - East Carolina vs. Michigan

59:40 - Michigan State vs. Central Michigan

Watch the full podcast:

Listen to the full podcast:

