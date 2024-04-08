Chicago-born PA legend Gene Honda announces last-ever Final Four

As far as public address announcers go, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a more extensive résumé than Gene Honda.

Anyone who has attended or watched a White Sox, Bulls, DePaul basketball, Illinois football or Big Ten Tournament game has heard Honda's voice.

And anyone who attended or watched Monday's NCAA National Championship game between Purdue and UConn heard the legendary PA announcer work his last Final Four game ever.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

March Madness is a staple of Honda's career. He's announced every Final Four game since 2003. Monday's title game, though, was his grand finale.

In a recent interview with NCAA.com, Honda reflected on his work at the tournament and revealed which years he will remember most.

"You never forget your first," he told NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti. "There's going to be two or probably three that stand out for me. My first, 2005 because my Illini got to the Final Four in St. Louis and whatever happens this weekend."

Honda has been a part of countless historic events, but he's also made history, himself, as the only person to have announced a World Series, Stanley Cup Final, NCAA Final Four, NCAA Frozen Four and MLB All-Star Game. He announced the inaugural Field of Dreams game in Dyersville Iowa when the White sox hosted the Yankees, too.

At 69 years old, Honda said he intends to keep working his other jobs until he no longer can.

“As long as I can still do it,” he says. “I still enjoy doing it. I still think I’m pretty good at it.”

The NCAA honored Honda on the court before Monday's National Championship game and presented him with a personalized Wilson basketball.

Gene Honda, the PA announcer of the @MFinalFour, is announcing his last Final Four game tonight 👏



Thanks for all the memories 🙌 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HNsGeK629s — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 8, 2024

Honda has been with the White Sox since 1985 and the Blackhawks since 2001.