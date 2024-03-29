Trending
March Madness

How to watch Illinois vs. UConn in Elite Eight: TV, streaming, game time

One win stands in the way of Illinois' first Final Four appearance since 2005

By Tori Rubinstein

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Illinois is still dancing in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and they'll have to go through the defending national champion UConn Huskies to earn a spot in the Final Four.

Here's what to know about the upcoming game before tipoff:

Game time: Saturday, March 30 at 5:09 p.m. CT

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Location: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)

TV channel: TBS, truTV

Where to stream:

  • March Madness Live (app or website)
  • TBS app or TBS.com
  • truTV app or truTV.com
  • Paramount+
  • Max
  • Sling TV
  • Hulu with Live TV
  • YouTube TV
  • FuboTV

Radio: WLS-AM 890 (Chicago), WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)

Big Ten

March Madness 12 hours ago

Illinois blows past Iowa State 72-69 for first Elite Eight trip since 2005

University of Iowa Mar 25

Clark scores 32 as top seed Iowa survives to top West Virginia, 64-54

This is the first time seventh-year head coach Brad Underwood has taken the Illini past the first weekend of March Madness. He'll have his hands full with the No. 1 overall seed on Saturday with the Final Four at stake. If the Fighting Illini pull off the upset, they'll face the winner of Saturday's Alabama-Clemson game.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessBig TenIllinois Basketball
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us