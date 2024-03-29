How to watch Illinois vs. UConn in Elite Eight: TV, streaming, game time

Illinois is still dancing in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, and they'll have to go through the defending national champion UConn Huskies to earn a spot in the Final Four.
Here's what to know about the upcoming game before tipoff:
Game time: Saturday, March 30 at 5:09 p.m. CT
Location: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)
TV channel: TBS, truTV
Where to stream:
- March Madness Live (app or website)
- TBS app or TBS.com
- truTV app or truTV.com
- Paramount+
- Max
- Sling TV
- Hulu with Live TV
- YouTube TV
- FuboTV
Radio: WLS-AM 890 (Chicago), WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
Big Ten
This is the first time seventh-year head coach Brad Underwood has taken the Illini past the first weekend of March Madness. He'll have his hands full with the No. 1 overall seed on Saturday with the Final Four at stake. If the Fighting Illini pull off the upset, they'll face the winner of Saturday's Alabama-Clemson game.