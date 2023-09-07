Illinois football update: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels reportedly back this week

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Jalon Daniels #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks passes in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Illinois is hoping to go 2-0 on the season this week, but they’re going to face a tough challenge in the Kansas Jayhawks, with the home squad bolstering their chances on Thursday.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to return to the lineup for the game after missing a Week 1 win over Missouri State with back tightness.

The one uncertainty remains whether Daniels will start, as Jason Bean could potentially be under center for the team’s first series of the contest in Lawrence.

Daniels appeared in nine games for the Jayhawks last season, with 2,014 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 425 yards and seven more touchdowns.

Bean filled in admirably for Daniels against the Bears, throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Illinois struggled to contain Dequan Finn last week against Toledo, allowing 305 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to the Rockets’ quarterback.

Despite those struggles, the Illini earned a 30-28 win, and will hope to win a road non-conference game before they head home to take on Penn State on Sept. 16 in their Big Ten opener.