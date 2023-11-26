Indiana coach Tom Allen fired after eight seasons: report

Indiana football coach Tom Allen has been fired by the school after the team’s season-ending loss to Purdue on Saturday, according to new reports.

According to Zach Osterman of the Indy Star, Allen was fired after the team slogged through a 3-9 season, including a loss to in-state rival Purdue:

BREAKING: IU football has fired Tom Allen, per Zach Osterman.https://t.co/u5FS5bAY3P — IndyStar (@indystar) November 26, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Allen has spent the last eight seasons at Indiana, posting a record of 33-49 in 82 career games. He helped guide the team to bowl games in 2019 and 2020, winning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors in helping Indiana to a 6-2 record and an Outback Bowl appearance during the 2020 campaign.

Since then the Hoosiers have struggled, going 9-27 in the last three seasons. The team was 2-2 after a win over Akron on Sept. 23, but lost seven of their final eight games as they struggled with their identity on both sides of the ball.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Allen is owed a buyout of $20.8 million by the university following his firing.