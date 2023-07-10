Pat Fitzgerald fired by Northwestern amid fallout over hazing investigation

Northwestern University has relieved head football coach Pat Fitzgerald of his duties amid the continuing fallout from an investigation into hazing at the school.

Matt Fortuna of the Athletic reported Monday that the two sides had parted ways after nearly two decades:

In a letter to the school, President Michael Schill confirmed that he had spoken to Fitzgerald and informed him of the decision.

"The decision comes after a difficult and complex evaluation of my original discipline decision imposed last week on Coach Fitzgerald for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program," Schill said. 'Ultimately, the decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him."

Fitzgerald had served as Northwestern’s coach since 2006, compiling a 110-101 record and leading the team to 10 bowl games.

The decision comes in the wake of a scandal involving allegations of hazing in the football program. Fitzgerald had been suspended for two weeks on Friday, but as new revelations came to light, including interviews with players who had witnessed or been the subject of the alleged hazing, the school said it was reevaluating the situation.

More revelations came to light via reporting from the Daily Northwestern on Monday, alleging racist actions by the team's coaching staff.

