Notre Dame to wear green jerseys, pants vs. Ohio State

A matchup of top-10 teams seems like the perfect chance to roll out a new uniform design, and that’s exactly what Notre Dame will do vs. Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish, who will carry a 4-0 record into their game against the Buckeyes, announced earlier this year that they would wear special uniforms for their showdown with Ohio State.

While the team’s iconic gold helmet will still be part of the mix, the team will trade in its traditional blue-and-gold uniform scheme for a green-heavy look for the game:

Normally, the team would wear gold pants with their green jerseys, but this season they will instead go with matching green pants for the nationally-televised contest.

According to LeVon Whittaker, Notre Dame will also give away LED wristbands to enhance the amount of green in the stands.

Notre Dame and quarterback Sam Hartman have put together one of the country’s best offenses this season, and they’ll be in for their biggest test of the year against an Ohio State squad that has the third-best defense in the nation through three games.

Not to be outdone, the Buckeyes will hope that wide receiver duo Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will torment a Notre Dame secondary that has been ranked as one of America’s best so far this season.

The Irish and Buckeyes will square off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on NBC Chicago.