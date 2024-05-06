Purdue star Zach Edey throws out first pitch at Cubs-Padres game

On Monday night, Purdue big man Zach Edey threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs took on the San Diego Padres.

The hardwood ➡️ baseball diamond



Welcome to Wrigley Field, Zach Edey! pic.twitter.com/EWjCylbYI8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 6, 2024

The 7-foot-4 star made headlines this past season when he led the Purdue Boilermakers to their first NCAA National Title game since 1969.

Edey became the second two-time John R. Wooden Award winner as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player on Wednesday. He is also the first unanimous back-to-back winner in over 50 years.

Edey finished his time at Purdue as the all-time leading scorer with 2,516 points. He is also the all-time leader in rebounds with 1,321. In the 2024 season, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game, leading the Boilermakers to a 34-4 record.

