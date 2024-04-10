Zach Edey achieves feat no college basketball player has in over 50 years

Zach Edey of Purdue became the second two-time John R. Wooden Award winner as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player on Wednesday. He is also the first unanimous back-to-back winner in over 50 years.

🧹 The Back-to-Back NPOY Sweep. @zach_edey is the @WoodenAward winner.



The first back-to-back unanimous NPOY in over 50 years! pic.twitter.com/BEojRZUUii — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 10, 2024

The 7-foot-4 center joins Virginia’s Ralph Sampson, who won in 1982 and ’83.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Edey led the nation in scoring and set school records for career points and rebounds. The Canadian led the Boilermakers to the national championship game, where they lost to UConn.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark won the women's Wooden Award on Tuesday.

Edey and Clark, along with Legends of Coaching honoree John Calipari, will be presented their trophies on Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Voting took place from March 18-25 by a national panel of voters who cover the sport and former winners.