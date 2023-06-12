Wisconsin Badgers make PWO offer to Minnesota QB

The Wisconsin Badgers could get a quarterback for the future, soon. Milos Spasojevic, a class of 2024 QB, tweeted that he received a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin.

The Badgers will likely be led by redshirt senior Tanner Mordecai in 2023, since he’s the most experienced quarterback in the room. After that, there are a lot of potential candidates to take over. Myles Burkett, Nick Evers, Cole LaCrue, Braedyn Locke and Mabrey Mettauer are all listed as either freshmen or redshirt freshmen QBs on the Badgers roster.

Spasojevic tweeted that he has also received a PWO offer from Minnesota, in addition to scholarship offers from Augustana, Winona State and the University of St. Thomas.

Spasojevic is not listed as one of 247s top 2024 high school recruits from Minnesota, or at the QB position.

