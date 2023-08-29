Kyle McCord vs. Devin Brown: Ryan Day names starting QB for Buckeyes

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 31: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has played his cards close to the vest throughout the summer, and he finally announced Tuesday that quarterback Kyle McCord will get the start in the season opener vs. Indiana.

McCord had been in competition with Devin Brown for the job throughout spring and summer workouts, but McCord will be under center for the Buckeyes’ first series of the season against the Hoosiers.

Day did say that Brown will get playing time during the contest, according to reporters in Columbus.

McCord has appeared in 12 games for the Buckeyes in the last two seasons, going 41-of-58 for 606 yards and three touchdowns while serving as a backup for CJ Stroud.

Brown meanwhile appeared in two games last season, rushing the ball once for one yard.

Both players had gotten first-team reps during summer workouts for the Buckeyes, with Day declining to name a starter throughout the process.

Now, McCord has won the job, at least for now, and the Buckeyes will aim to get their season off to a good start in a road game against the Hoosiers.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on CBS.