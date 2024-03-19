Let the madness begin!

The bracket is set for the 2024 NCAA Tournament and the 68-team field will begin the battle for a national championship this week.

UConn enters the tournament as the reigning national champions and this year’s No. 1 seed. No school has won back-to-back titles in 17 years, but Dan Hurley’s Huskies are unquestionably the team to beat in this year’s tourney.

Elsewhere, Houston, Purdue and North Carolina are the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions. Arizona, Tennessee and Iowa State are among the other tournament contenders, and it’s March Madness, so Cinderella teams can’t be counted out, either.

Here are the national championship odds for every team in this year’s men’s tournament:

2024 March Madness national championship favorites

UConn is the favorite to win the Big Dance once again in the eyes of oddsmakers. The Huskies are listed as +350 favorites ahead of the tournament, ahead of Houston (+600) and Purdue (+700), according to our partner, PointsBet.

While North Carolina is the West’s No. 1 seed, No. 2 Arizona has better championship odds. The Wildcats have +1200 odds compared to the Tar Heels’ +1600.

Further down in the bracket are a group of blue bloods. Kentucky has +2200 odds, Duke has +3300 odds and Kansas has +3500 odds.

2024 March Madness national championship odds

Here are the championship odds for all 68 schools:

UConn: +350

Houston: +600

Purdue: +700

Arizona: +1200

North Carolina: +1600

Tennessee: +1600

Iowa State: +2000

Kentucky: +2200

Marquette: +2200

Creighton: +2200

Auburn: +2200

Illinois: +3000

Duke: +3300

Kansas: +3500

Alabama: +3500

Baylor: +3500

BYU: +5000

Gonzaga: +6000

Saint Mary’s: +6000

Wisconsin: +6000

Florida: +6000

San Diego State: +8000

New Mexico: +8000

Michigan State: +10000

Texas: +10000

TCU: +10000

Texas Tech: +10000

Mississippi State: +12000

Washington State: +12000

Clemson: +12000

Florida Atlantic: +12500

NC State: +12500

South Carolina: +12500

Oregon: +15000

Virginia: +15000

Texas A&M: +15000

Northwestern: +15000

Nevada: +15000

Boise State: +15000

Drake: +15000

Nebraska: +15000

Colorado: +16000

Utah State: +18000

Dayton: +18000

Colorado State: +18000

Grand Canyon: +25000

James Madison: +25000

McNeese State: +30000

UAB: +35000

College of Charleston: +50000

Colgate: +50000

Duquesne: +50000

Longwood: +50000

Oakland: +50000

Samford: +50000

South Dakota State: +50000

Vermont: +50000

Yale: +50000

Akron: +100000

Grambling State: +100000

Howard: +100000

Long Beach State: +100000

Montana State: +100000

Morehead State: +100000

Saint Peter’s: +100000

Stetson: +100000

Wagner: +100000

Western Kentucky: +100000

