It's time to dance.
Sixty-eight men's teams around the country are gearing up to compete in March Madness and one deserving team is set to take home the prestigious NCAA championship trophy.
While many states have one team that has qualified for the men's tournament bracket, there are a few states that have numerous teams.
With the NCAA Tournament set to tip-off on March 19, here is a breakdown by state of the teams competing:
Which state has the most March Madness teams?
The state with the most teams in the March Madness bracket is Texas with six.
Alabama is in second place with four teams total.
2024 March Madness teams by state
Alabama
No. 4 Auburn
No. 4 Alabama
No. 12 UAB
No. 13 Samford
Arizona
No. 2 Arizona
No. 12 Grand Canyon
California
No. 5 San Diego State
No. 5 Saint Mary's
No. 15 Long Beach State
Colorado
No. 10 Colorado State
No. 10 Colorado
Connecticut
No. 13 Yale
Florida
No. 7 Florida
No. 8 FAU
Idaho
No. 10 Boise State
Illinois
No. 3 Illinois
No. 9 Northwestern
Indiana
No. 1 Purdue
Iowa
No. 2 Iowa State
Kansas
No. 4 Kansas
Kentucky
No. 3 Kentucky
No. 14 Morehead State
Louisiana
No. 12 McNeese State
No. 16 Grambling State
Michigan
No. 9 Michigan State
No. 14 Oakland (M)
Mississippi
No. 8 Mississippi State
Montana
No. 16 Montana State
Nebraska
No. 3 Creighton
No. 8 Nebraska
Nevada
No. 10 Nevada
New Jersey
No. 15 Saint Peter's
New Mexico
No. 11 New Mexico
New York
No. 14 Colgate
No. 16 Wagner
North Carolina
No. 1 UNC
No. 4 Duke
No. 11 NC State
Ohio
No. 7 Dayton
No. 14 Akron
Oregon
No. 11 Oregon
Pennsylvania
No. 11 Duquesne
South Carolina
No. 6 South Carolina
No. 6 Clemson
No. 13 Charleston
South Dakota
No. 15 South Dakota State
Tennessee
No. 2 Tennessee
Texas
No. 1 Houston
No. 3 Baylor
No. 6 Texas Tech
No. 9 TCU
No. 12 Texas A&M
Utah
No. 6 BYU
No. 8 Utah State
Vermont
No. 13 Vermont
Virginia
No. 10 Virginia
No. 12 James Madison
No. 16 Longwood
Washington
No.5 Gonzaga
No. 7 Washington State
Washington D.C.
No. 15 Howard
Wisconsin
No. 2 Marquette
No. 5 Wisconsin