Who is Kiran Amegadjie? Everything to know about the Bears' third-round pick

The Bears bolstered the depth of their offensive line in the third round, drafting Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie with the No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who is Kiran Amegadjie?

The Hinsdale native is comin' home 🏠



Let's get it, @the2kkiran5! pic.twitter.com/Z0AMkXBEkG — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 27, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"The real work is starting now. I get to stay home. I get to do it with the team that I love ever since I was six years old. I'm really excited," Amegadjie said after he was drafted.

Amegadjie is an Illinois native, as he grew up in Hinsdale and attended Hinsdale Central High School. He's also an avid Bears fan --- a fandom he displayed on social media as far as three years back.

Amegadjie is a 6-foot-5 tackle weighing 323 pounds. He also has a strong reach, measuring 36 1/8-inch arms (92 percentile) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He played three years at Yale. He played right guard his freshman year before moving to left tackle his sophomore season. That season, he played 10 games as the team's starter on the left side. He played just four games his junior season due to injury.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.