How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA scoring record in Michigan-Iowa on Peacock

Caitlin Clark is on the brink of history.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star is just a few buckets away from becoming the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division I women's basketball history.

Clark is currently sitting at 3,520 career points, leaving her just seven points shy of Kelsey Plum's all-time record. The Las Vegas aces star recorded 3,527 points over her four seasons at the University of Washington from 2013-17.

Given that Clark leads the nation in scoring at 32.1 points per game and hasn't scored fewer than 21 points in a game this season, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year is very likely to break Plum's record in Iowa's next game.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

The No. 4 Hawkeyes (22-3, 11-2) will host the Michigan Wolverines (16-9, 7-6) on Thursday, Feb. 15. Along with Clark's chase for history, Iowa will also be looking to bounce back after suffering just its third loss of the season -- an 82-79 road defeat at the hands of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday.

Clark put up 31 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals in the loss to Nebraska, where Iowa was outscored 27-10 in the fourth quarter.

What time does the Michigan vs. Iowa women's basketball game start?

Michigan-Iowa is slated for 8 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

What TV channel is the Michigan vs. Iowa women's basketball game on?

The game will air exclusively on Peacock.

Caitlin Clark goes for HISTORY on February 15 EXCLUSIVELY on @peacock! pic.twitter.com/Pizlp28O1N — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 11, 2024

How to stream the Michigan vs. Iowa women's basketball game live online

You can watch the Wolverines-Hawkeyes matchup on the Peacock app or online here.

