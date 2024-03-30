How to watch Iowa vs. LSU in Elite Eight: Bracket, schedule and more

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers gestures towards Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

It's the ring-finger rematch.

The most highly-anticipated college basketball matchup of the year will take place in the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark's top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes will meet Angel Reese and the defending champion LSU Tigers in a rematch of last year's national championship game.

The most memorable image from that game, a 102-85 win by LSU, was Reese pointing to her ring finger in front of Clark during the fourth quarter to symbolize the championship ring the Tigers were about to earn.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

Clark, college basketball's all-time leading scorer who is set to enter the WNBA draft, is now looking to get a ring of her own.

"Anytime you have a chance to go up against somebody you lost to, it brings a little more energy," Clark told reporters Saturday after Iowa's 89-68 win over No. 5 Colorado in the Sweet 16.

"I think overall it's just going to be a really great game for women's basketball," she added.

As was last year's game between the two teams, becoming the most viewed women's college basketball game of all time with a peak of 12.6 million viewers, according to ESPN.

"I think everybody is pretty excited for it," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said of the rematch. "Twelve million people tuned in last year to see this game. Might be the same this time. Who knows."

Here's everything you need to know about the game and the women's Elite Eight.

When is Iowa vs LSU?

Top-seeded Iowa will face defending champion LSU in the Elite Eight on Monday.

What time is Iowa vs LSU?

The Elite Eight matchup between Iowa and LSU will start at 7 p.m. ET.

What channel is Iowa vs LSU on?

The Elite Eight game between Iowa and LSU will air on ESPN.

What teams are in the women's March Madness?

Here are the eight teams who are still dancing:

No. 1 South Carolina

No. 1 Iowa

No. 1 Texas

No. 1 USC

No. 3 UConn

No. 3 LSU

No. 3 NC State

No. 3 Oregon State

What is the women's Elite Eight bracket?

These are the Elite Eight matchups by region:

Albany 1

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Oregon State

Portland 4

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 NC State

Albany 2

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU

Portland 3

No. 1 USC vs. No. 3 UConn

When is the women's Elite Eight?

Sweet 16 contests will take place on Sunday and Monday.

What are the women's Elite Eight locations?

The Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, are the two host sites for the Elite Eight.

What is the women's Elite Eight schedule?

Here's when each game will take place, along with what TV channel it will air on:

Sunday

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Oregon St., 1 p.m. ET

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 NC State, 3 p.m. ET

Monday

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU, 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 USC vs. No. 3 UConn, 9 p.m. ET

What TV channels are women's Elite Eight games on?

Elite Eight contests will air across ESPN and ABC.

How to stream women's Elite Eight games live

All games will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When is the women's Final Four?

After the Elite Eight ends, the Final Four will follow on Friday.