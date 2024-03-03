Kristin Juszczyk makes Caitlin Clark custom vest ahead of NCAA record

Kristin Juszczyk now has expanded her fashion reach to include the biggest star in women's college basketball, Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

As the Hawkeyes celebrated their seniors at their final regular-season home game on Sunday, Clark received a custom Juszczyk vest celebrating her accomplishments during her storied career at Iowa.

.@krisjuszczyk made @CaitlinClark22 a custom vest ahead of Clark breaking the NCAA Division 1 scoring record 🤩



(thread 🧵⤵️) pic.twitter.com/STd9jC3zBQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 3, 2024

It was a fitting day for Clark to receive the custom threads as she broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA Division I scoring record during the game against Ohio State.

The vest features pieces of Iowa’s white and black jerseys along with cutouts of Clark’s name and messages such as “NCAA women’s scoring leader” and “all-time Iowa leader in: points, assists, 3PM, FGM” stitched onto the front of the vest. According to Juszcyzk, the school-specific records were chosen due to their importance to Clark, an Iowa native.

Considering all the accomplishments throughout her storied college career, there simply was not enough space for all of Clark’s records and awards.

“I wish I could add all her awards on there, but you would need 700 jackets to fit all that. Which is incredible,” Juszczyk explained to Yahoo Sports. “It’s a special piece and I hope she loves it.”

Clark isn’t the only basketball player to wear a Juszczyk piece after Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was seen in one of her jackets prior to a recent game.

Ever since Taylor Swift donned a custom Juszczyk puffer jacket for the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 13, the fashionista's popularity has exploded.

Juszczyk began her fashion career by designing Halloween costumes for her and her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, learning how to do basic stitching patterns by watching YouTube tutorials. Now, she has turned her hobby into a massive social media fashion empire, with over 1.1 million Instagram followers.

