Ramblers defeat Rhode Island on the road: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers continue to take home solid road wins, defeating Rhode Island 77-67 after a gritty contest. The win now moves them to 19-7 on the year (11-2 A10), one win away from a 20-win season after placing last in the conference just a year ago. Here are three observations from the win:

What time is it? Dame Time!

After freshman Miles Rubin picked up two early fouls, head coach Drew Valentine was forced to give grad transfer Dame Adelekun some early minutes off the bench. Adelekun seized the opportunity quickly, making an instant impact on the game. The big man helped give the Ramblers the early lead, pacing all scorers at the break with 14 points.

Adelekun finished the game with a stellar 9-11 effort from the field to put up 21 points on the game, one off his season-high total of 22. He was truly everywhere, racking up seven rebounds and five blocks.

Double (double) Trouble

Loyola rocked Rhode Island with the one-two tandem of Adelekun and Philip Alston. Alston muscled his way to basket after basket, matching Adelekun’s total of 21 points for his fourth 20-point effort of the season.

Alston’s strength allowed him to dominate on both sides of the paint, picking up an even 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. The forward was able to take home an absurd six offensive rebounds. For context, Rhode Island was only able to collect five offensive rebounds total.

Breakfast Club stays hungry

Despite trailing early in the game, the Ramblers were able to stay composed and come away with the win, as their “Breakfast Club” came through again at the free throw line. The Ramblers entered the game as a team shooting just 70 percent from the line, but rebounded with a solid 88.2 percent clip today.

Today’s shining moment came from Alston, who has struggled from the line for much of the season. Alston came into today shooting just under 60 percent, but went 9-10 from the line to boost his team’s lead.

The Ramblers will return home this Saturday to take on George Mason, with the rematch slated for 3:30 p.m. on USA Network.