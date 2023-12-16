Ramblers defeated by USF: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers fell on Saturday night to the University of South Florida Bulls by a score of 77-64, running out of steam in the second half to drop to 6-5 on the year. Here are three observations from the loss:

Second half momentum continues to fade

In what seems to be a recurring theme in Rambler losses, the team played well in the first half, taking a three point lead heading into the break. The Ramblers struggled to match that same intensity in the next half, coming out with a 36 percent field goal clip opposed to a first half mark of 48.6 percent.

Three point shooting also took a dive, as the Ramblers could only convert three times in 14 attempts.

Alston’s hot streak continues

After tying his D-1 points career high of 25 last week against Goshen, senior forward Philip Alston came through as one of the lone bright spots for the Ramblers tonight. Alston did not miss a beat, setting a new career high tonight with 27 points in 29 minutes.

Alston also was good for 5 rebounds before fouling out late in the second half.

Hot-shooting USF offense takes command in the second half

While the Ramblers struggled to get anything going offensively, USF immediately found their rhythm, retaking the lead early in the second half and never looking back. The Bulls virtually couldn’t miss in the final 20 minutes, shooting at an absurd rate of 60.9 percent from the field, while feasting from three at a rate of 57.1 percent.

Leading the charge for USF was Selton Miguel, who led the Bulls with 9 points in the second half and 21 overall to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Ramblers now return home to take on Charleston Southern for their penultimate game in their non-conference schedule. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.