Ramblers dismantle Goshen: 3 Observations

After a disappointing loss to Tulsa on Tuesday, the Loyola Ramblers came out with a vengeance, taking a large victory over Goshen College by a score of 115-64. It was a clean and collaborative effort all around, as the Ramblers now move to 6-4 on the year. Here are three observations from the win:

Phil came to play

The Ramblers have looked like a revitalized team ever since senior Philip Alston returned from injury. The guard came through again, scoring the team’s first 8 points of the night, running the same play four times in a row to capitalize in the paint.

Alston put forward another impressive night, contributing with 25 points to tie his Loyola career high in just 16 minutes of action, also collecting 3 rebounds and a block.

Everybody gets a turn

Entering today, the Ramblers have led their opponent in points off of the bench in all but one game. It was the same situation tonight, with the Ramblers having ample opportunity to exercise their depth early.

Of all 15 Ramblers to see the floor, 13 of them found the score-sheet. To add insult to injury, the bench combined for 65 points. For reference, Goshen only scored 64 points total.

Clean play keeps up with pace

The Ramblers were hampered in their loss to Tulsa by their turnovers, committing 14 of them in the second half alone. Despite playing at a high pace today, the Ramblers kept their turnover count in control.

The team opened with only 2 turnovers in the first half, giving up the ball a total of 9 times in the game, hitting coach Drew Valentine’s goal of 10 turnovers or less each game.

The Ramblers now head down south, taking on the University of Southern Florida next Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.