Ramblers top Harvard in Saturday matinee: 3 Observations

The Loyola Ramblers sit on a three-game win-streak after toppling the Harvard Crimson by a score of 75-53. The Ramblers got off to a strong start and never took their foot off the gas pedal, limiting the Crimson on offense throughout the game. Here are three observations from the win:

Phil is back (tell your friends)

After missing the last four games with a calf strain, Rambler star Philip Alston made his much-anticipated return to the starting lineup. The senior made his presence felt immediately, opening with the game’s first points, followed up by a thunderous block shortly after.

Alston finished his day with a 16 performance, along with 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Ramblers have answer for Malik Mack

Entering the game ranked 15th nationally in scoring average with 21.8 ppg, Crimson guard Malik Mack is proving to be one of the best true-freshmen in Division I. The Ramblers had a plan for him today, not allowing him to take control of the game.

Mack finished the game with a season-low only 10 points, being held scoreless in the second half.

First half defense puts this one away early

The Crimson rallied and played the Ramblers a lot closer in the second half, playing to a 33-29 total. However, it was the Ramblers’ strong defense in the first half that allowed them to take a commanding lead and not look back.

Loyola held the Crimson to only two field goals in the first ten minutes of the game, limiting to a meager 21.7 percent field goal clip (including a 2-12 effort from beyond the arc). Harvard could only manage a 25 percent field goal total for the game.

The Ramblers now turn their attention to another Power 5 opponent, traveling to take on Tulsa on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.