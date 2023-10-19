Magic Johnson tips his cap to DePaul Athletics for hiring Mark Aguirre

Mark Aguirre --- former DePaul Blue Demon and two-time NBA champion --- was appointed Special Assistant to the Athletic Director for DePaul University, the school announced Wednesday.

As a kudos to the school --- and athletic director DeWayne Peevy --- Magic Johnson tweeted (X) his stamp of approval on the move to bring arguably the university's best basketball alumni back to the school.

I want to congratulate my good friend, former NBA champion, and NBA All Star Mark Aguirre for being name special assistant to athletic director DeWayne Peevy! There’s no one who loves DePaul University more than Mark and he’s been dreaming about the opportunity to return to… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 19, 2023

DePaul athletics also posted a video of Aguirre talking about his memories from DePaul and his love for the school and the city of Chicago.

Mark Aguirre Named Special Assistant to the Athletics Director⬇️https://t.co/aO59Q0ftc0 pic.twitter.com/Hkw8seTFcY — DePaul Athletics (@DePaulAthletics) October 18, 2023

You don't walk through DePaul's campus without hearing about Aguirre's time with the Blue Demons.

He attended the private school in Lincoln Park between 1978-81. Over his three-year career on the floor, he averaged 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on an absurd 54.6% shooting mark.

He's a former winner of the Naismith Award, AP Player of the Year, NCAA All-Tourney and the Rupp Trophy. Aguirre emulated DePaul basketball in the 1980s. DePaul only incurred 10 losses during Aguirre's tenure on the team. They made the NCAA tournament every season he played, too.

Now, he joins his former team as a special assistant to Peevy, who took over as the leader of DePaul athletics in the summer of 2020. A former assistant athletic director at the University of Kentucky, Peevy's main goal is to reignite the winning basketball team DePaul once had in Aguirre's day.

Since Peevy's arrival, they have not been able to achieve that goal. They have yet to record a winning season under his and head coach Tony Stubblefield's tenure. DePaul hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since the 2003-04 season, when they were members of Conference USA.

Can Aguirre help turn things around? That's to be seen. But it's certainly a start at a more promising future for the Blue Demons.