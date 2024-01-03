Trending
WATCH: Iowa's Caitlin Clark drills logo buzzer-beater to take down Michigan State

The reigning national player of the year knew her long-range shot was going in

By Max Molski

Check out the highlight below

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after scoring the game-winning shot in the closing seconds of the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 2, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.

When Caitlin Clark took a 3-pointer from the Iowa logo at the buzzer Tuesday night against Michigan State, she -- and most people in the arena -- knew it was a wrap.

“Honestly, when it left my hand, I knew it was going in,” Clark said.

No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State were tied in the final seconds when Clark stepped back onto the beak of the Hawkeye at center court and launched a 3 for the win. It promptly ripped through the net, giving her team a 76-73 win over its Big Ten rival.

Check out the cold-blooded shot for yourself:

The buzzer-beater was Clark's eighth 3-point make of the night and gave her 40 points for the game. After a night like that, it was no surprise where the ball ended up on the final play.

“Caitlin has ice in her veins,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “Everybody knows it.”

A year after leading Iowa to the national title game, Clark is chasing NCAA women's basketball history in her senior season. She ranks fourth all-time in points (3,189) and is well within striking distance of Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring record (3,527).

