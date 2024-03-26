Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes are headed cross-country.

After a convincing win over West Virginia on Monday night, Iowa is setting its sights on regional action for the March Madness Sweet 16.

While Clark has collected her fair share of accolades and broken records in her final season at Iowa, there is one thing the 22-year-old star guard is still vying for -- an NCAA championship ring.

As the NCAA Tournament comes down to the wire, here's what you need to know about where Iowa will be competing next:

Where is Iowa women's basketball playing next?

The Hawkeyes and Clark booked a spot in the Sweet 16 on Monday and will be traveling across the country to Albany, New York.

MVP Arena will host eight teams -- South Carolina, Indiana, Iowa, Colorado, Notre Dame, Oregon State, LSU and UCLA, from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1.

Who and when is Iowa women's basketball playing next?

Iowa is set to take on Colorado on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET for a spot in the Elite Eight.

If the Hawkeyes win, they will face the winner of LSU and UCLA on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

How much are tickets to watch Caitlin Clark in March Madness?

Tickets to catch Clark and the Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16 at MVP Arena can be purchased online. The cheapest seat at the arena is in the 200 section and costs upwards of $290. Seats in the 100 section can be anywhere between $500-$1,500.

If the Hawkeyes advance to Monday's Elite Eight, tickets to date are cheaper than Saturday's game. While it may be a risk to purchase seats, it could pay off if you think Iowa will advance. Tickets start at $164.

How to watch Iowa women's basketball:

If you cannot attend the action in Albany in person, the games will be available on TV and via stream. Iowa's Sweet 16 matchup will be on ABC while streamed footage will be on ESPN+.

Where is the women's basketball Final Four?

The women's Final Four will be played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

When is the women's women's basketball Final Four?

The action in Ohio will tip off on April 5 and conclude with the championship game on April 7.

